Ikedi Ohakim

…Enemies of Igbo’re at work —INC

By Chidi Nkwopara & Chinonso Alozie

FOR asking the court to stop the Ohanaeze general election, former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, has warned that Mr. Uche Okwukwu and Prince Richard Ozobu, risk being dragged to court for alleged contempt.

In a court process filed before an Umuahia High Court, on Wednesday, Okwukwu, an embattled secretary-general of Ohanaeze is seeking an order of court stopping the election committee raised by the Ime-Obi led by Ohanaeze President-General, Chief John Nnia Nwodo from conducting the election. He wants the court to allow his election committee chaired by Prince Ozobu to conduct the election.

Looking at the issue, Chief Ohakim, in a press statement, hinged his warning on “an online publication made by Uche Okwukwu, the suspended Secretary General of Ohanaeze”.

His words: “In the publication, one Richard Ozobu, who works with Uche Okwukwu, claimed to have set up a timetable and schedule for the Ohanaeze elections to be held this month of January.

“In view of this development, I am constrained to issue this press release to caution Okwukwu and Ozobu to forthwith, cease and desist because if it ultimately turns out to be true that they are waxing to conduct a parallel Ohanaeze election, such would, without more, amount to actionable contempt of court against them, their cohorts and all their confederates.”

Ohakim recalled that he had, January 5, 2021, through his counsel, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, brought a suit for injunction and other reliefs, before the Imo State High Court, specifically praying the Court to restrain Okwukwu and Ozobu from interfering with the said Ohanaeze elections or otherwise taking any steps towards conducting parallel elections.

“On the same date, the High Court issued an Order restraining Okwukwu and Ozobu and their cohorts from interfering in any manner whatsoever, with the election of officers of Ohanaeze and/or in any manner conducting a parallel election of the officers of Ohanaeze”, Ohakim said.

According to the former governor, the suit and the related injunction were, as was ordered by the Court, served by an advertorial published in a national daily, stressing that the publication was intended to accomplish prompt notice to all parties due to the high urgency of the matter and to pave the way for the Gary Igariwey-led properly constituted Electoral Committee to conduct the Ohanaeze elections without any let or hindrance.

“Accordingly, I hereby warn Uche Okwukwu and Richard Ozobu and anybody aiding and abetting them that I will not hesitate in initiating vigorous contempt proceedings against them should they take any further steps that amount to disobedience of this subsisting Order of Court. Enough is enough”, Chief Ohakim said.

INC angry with litigations, says enemy of Igbo at work

In like manner, the Igbo National Council, INC, yesterday said that the enemies of Igbo were behind the infighting leading to litigations in Ohanaeze to split the body especially for political reasons.

The president of the association, Chilos Godsent, spoke to newsmen in Owerri, on the litigations and counter litigations riddling the Ohanaeze leadership ahead of its president-general election on January 10.

INC also called on Chief John Nnia Nwodo to diligently create a free and fair atmosphere for the up coming election.

“The Igbo National Council Worldwide condemns in its totality the series of court injunctions and legal summons and litigation by Igbo political stakeholders against the forthcoming elections of the Ohanaeze scheduled for 10th January 2021.

“INC is of the view that by all this litigation Igbo political stakeholders and chieftains of the Ohanaeze might be playing the scripts of the enemies of the Igbo Race.”

“We also condemn in strong terms the notion of Imo State consensus candidate for the position of the president-general. We therefore call on the out going leadership of Ohanaeze and the Electoral committee to create the enabling environment for fair play and equal opportunity for all the aspirants or candidates in the forthcoming election of Ohanaeze Ndigbo,” INC said.

