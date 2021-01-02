Innocent Duru

IGBO youths, student unions, women association, key traditional rulers in Abia State, among others have called on the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC), Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, to vie for the Secretary General’s position in the forthcoming election of the apex body.

The groups made the call on Thursday, when they stormed Isiguzoro’s residence at Ntighauzo Amairi Autonomous Community in Obingwa Local Government Area of the state to rejoice with him for successfully undergoing surgeries in India.

According to Mr. Obinna Atuma who spoke on behalf of one of the bodies, “we are here to rejoice with our brother and leader, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, who recently returned back to Nigeria from India after fatal accident. Isiguzoro has demonstrated exemplary leadership in the promotion of Igbo interests and the welfare of the youths. There is no doubt that he has piloted the affairs of the Ohanaeze Youth Council with all sense of humility, transparency and togetherness.

“We thank God for sparing the life of Mazi Isiguzoro and pray that God should continue to bestow on him with more wisdoms to steer the affairs of Ndigbo and beyond.”

They further unanimously resolved and begged Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro to join the race for the Secretary General seat of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, positing that the latter has the leadership acumen that would take Ndigbo to the next level of development and national integration.

Isiguzoro thanked members of the Igbo groups for their solidarity, reassuring that he is unrelenting in his desire for Ndigbo to occupy their rightful place in the nation’s scheme of things.