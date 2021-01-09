By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

One of the aspirant to the Ohanaeze President General election, and former Imo state, chairman of Ohanaeze, Professsor Chidi Osuagwu, yesterday pulled out of the race for tomorrow’s (Sunday) Ohanaeze president election.

Osuagwu, said to newsmen in Owerri, that he took the decision following the outcome of concerned Ime-Obi members virtual meeting held on Thursday, that the election should be suspended for failure to adhere to constitutional procedures as well politicization of the process of the election.

He added that the Ime-Obi, requested the outgoing Chairman of Ohanaeze, Chief Nnia Nwodo, to quickly handed over to the Southeast Christian Association, CAN, to run the affairs of the association for two months and conduct an election.

According to Osuagwu, “I am an aspirant to the chairmanship of Ohanaeze Ndigbo a number of events have occurred and I think they should be discussed publicly.

“The happenings in Ohanaeze have not been handled well and it is a bizarre. looking at it, I have bought the form for Ohanaeze election, which was sold for a half a million naira, it is so strange that Ohanaeze expected to be serving the peoples interests is now used in making monkey like political parties.

“This is part of the problem at the herat of Ohanaeze, we saw people could not differentiate their political interests from the the Ohanaeze election. It is good to tell you that some of the procedures did not follow the guidelines that is why we are concerned about this whole thing.”

Osuagwu pointed out that “On Thursday that the members of Ime-obi elders, met and said that this election cannot continue because it is going to be an embarrassment to the Igbo nation.

“And that the present of Ohanaeze, Chief Nnia Nwodo, should handover to the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, southeast for two months so that a proper election can be organized. I am here to say that I support this move. I endorse the Ime-Obi, that says let things be done in the proper way.

“There is no guidelines, there is no venue, that is the heart of dubiousness. Ohanaeze has constitution which stated the guidelines for the election and anything done outside the constitution is not valid.”