By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu has enjoined the newly elected President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor to deploy his wealth of experience in public service to unite Ndigbo for the good of the Nigerian society.

He also called on other members of the newly elected Ohanaeze national executive, including the Secretary-General, Ambassador Okey Emuchay and the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Alex Ogbonnia to work for the public good.

Describing Obiozor, a former diplomat and Nigeria’s ambassador to the United States of America, USA as rich in experience and exposure in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, Okechukwu added that the new officers were fit for the purpose they were elected.

The lawmaker also charged the new leadership on actualising the Igbo potentials in the Nigerian commonwealth.

“Ambassador George Obiozor has the requisite experience and a track record of untainted public service. We, therefore, expect him to also exploit his national and international exposure for the good of our people”, Okechukwu said.

The deputy minority leader called on Ndigbo at home and in the diaspora to rally round Obiozor’s leadership, stressing that Ndigbo needed a more united house after the Ohanaeze election.

He said that giving everyone a sense of belonging will successfully champion a more resourceful, prosperous, and egalitarian society.

Vanguard News Nigeria