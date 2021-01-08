Daily News

Oke, Wahab to slug it out in race for LASU’s acting VC

By Adesina Wahab

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, Lagos State University, LASU, Prof. Damola Oke, and his counterpart, DVC Academic, Prof. Elias Wahab are to slug it out for the position of the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the 37-year-old university.

This will be in line with the directive by the Visitor to the University, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, that the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, should call an emergency meeting of the Senate of the institution to appoint an acting VC following the cancellation of the previous selection process.

Fagbohun is leaving office by Monday and the Senate of the institution is expected to sit early Monday to do the voting.

Oke is serving out his tenure as DVC, while Wahab, the former Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, came to office last year.

