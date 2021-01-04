Okowa. Photo: TWITTER/IAOKOWA

The Niger Delta Peace Coalition (NDPC), yesterday, condemned Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for urging Delta people to resolve insecurity challenges in the state and country by praying to God rather than taking pragmatic steps to tackle the security challenges, saying his comment was unfortunate.

In a statement issued by its Coordinator, Zik Gbemre and made available to The Guardian, the group said: “To think that Governor Okowa urged Nigerians to pray more, as if prayers are now the best solution to addressing the security problems in the country is unfortunate and unacceptable.

“In recent reports, Okowa had decried rising insecurity in the country, saying it seems to have overwhelmed the Federal Government and governors. He, therefore, urged Nigerians to seek God’s face in prayers for the solution to the challenges, especially economic and insecurity plaguing Nigeria.

“We have political leaders, who are not ready and willing to make sacrifices towards ending the economic and insecurity challenges facing the country.”

Gbemre said it was worrisome that a governor of Okowa’s status was leaving the security challenges to prayers without corresponding actions, stressing that religious fanaticism and over zealousness has made Nigerians think that prayers alone could solve all of our problems, forgetting that even the Bible said: “Prayer without works is dead.”

He said it was shameful that the Federal Government and governors admitted that they were overwhelmed by insecurity and economic challenges in the country?

He urged them to resign if really they were overwhelmed, adding: “This is what Okowa’s statement implies. Nobody placed a gun on their heads to seek elections for President and governors in Nigeria. And if they can no longer stand the heat of their offices, they should quit.”

