There appears to be no threat in the foreseeable future to Hakeem Olajuwon’s unique record for the most NBA games with at least three blocks and three steals after Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis surpassed Lakers legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, for ninth on the list.

In the Lakers’ 94-92 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, on Wednesday, Davis had three steals and three blocks to go along with his 26-point and 10-rebound output.

It was his 43rd game with at least three steals and three blocks, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar, who recorded 42 of such unique games during an NBA career that saw him earn a record six-time NBA Most Valuable Player and a record 19-time NBA All-Star selection.

Davis is now closing in on Kevin Garnett, Josh Smith and Patrick Ewing, but Olajuwon’s record seems a mile away from where Davis is standing now.

During his 18-year career, Olajuwon staked his claim as one of the greatest players in NBA history. His aesthetic and productive play — highlighted by his Houston Rockets’ back-to-back NBA titles — earned him a place among the game’s best.

In 1993-94 he had a storybook season, becoming the first player to be named NBA MVP, NBA Defensive Player of the Year and NBA Finals MVP in the same season. The following season he rallied the Rockets from a sixth seed in the playoffs to their second straight NBA crown, making Houston the fifth NBA franchise ever to win back-to-back titles.

The Rockets’ all-time leader at the time of his retirement in a host of categories, including points, rebounds, steals, and blocked shots (All-time NBA leader with 3,830) had his jersey No. 34 retired on Nov. 9, 2002.

In 2008, Olajuwon was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.