Akinwale Aboluwade

Oba Saliu Adetunji , the Olubadan of Ibadan, has ratified the appointment of the new President of the Ibadan Joint Traders’ Association, Mr. Taofeek Adekola.

Adekola replaces Alhaji Dauda Oladepo who has since been informed of the development and urged to cooperate with the new headship for the progress of the association.

The decision was said to have been taken last week at the meeting of the Traders’ Association members with the first class monarch and some members of Olubadan-in-Council at Popoyemoja, Ibadan palace.

Oba Adetunji, who is also the Grand Patron of the Traders’ Association, added that to avoid crisis, the appropriate quarters would be duly informed.

He said as a monarch, he is the father of all and his role if there is misunderstanding among his children is to find lasting peace. Oba Adetunji stated that he had forgiven Oladepo who allegedly made negative comments about his involvement in the matter.

The royal father, however cautioned his subjects to avoid the use of negative and inciting language against each othe in times of crisis, adding that after violence, combatants would always resort to the use of dialogue.

Olubadan noted further that the crisis might probably have been settled earlier in favour of Oladepo, if he had made himself available when invited for a peace meeting at the palace on three consecutive occasions, adding that the decision of the traders is what he would abide by, since he won’t like to force anyone on them.

It would be recalled that crisis broke out among members of Ibadan Joint Traders Association during a meeting at the association’s office at Mapo area, Ibadan It was during the crisis that allegations of high handedness, embezzlement, forgery and others were levelled against Alhaji Dauda Oladepo. And since he was unable to defend himself to the satisfaction of the members, he was suspended and later removed from office.

The Olubadan pointed out that the only person that has the authority over market issue in Ibadanland both in the metropolis and the less city in the absence of Babaloja who has not been appointed is the Iyaloja, in person of Chief Mrs Iswat Abiola Ameringun.

The crisis which had, for long, been trailing the Ibadan Joint Traders Association, reached the peak with the suspension of its Oladepo late last year.