By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi has charged ‘repentant thugs’ in his palace to channel their strength and wisdom to sustain peace in Nigeria.

Oluwo disclosed that efforts are in top gear to commit a special fund for proper rehabilitation and reintegration of the youths. He noted that most of them thrive in criminality because they either feel not being catered for or being used and abandoned by politicians.

The monarch addressing the repentant thugs and their leaders who are from Iwo community and environ in his palace advocated for peace saying, “the society that bred miscreants over the years has the responsibility to refine them and make them useful for themselves.

“I consider youth engagement as part of my social contribution to ensure that youths, particularly those that are socially tagged as thugs are sensitised, rehabilitated and turned to positive agents of the society. We are going to give them scholarships, if they want to learn some trade, we will empower them. The era of raising thugs for destructive purposes is gone. The era is dead. I want to give promoters of thuggery in Iwoland a red card.

“Most of them thrive in criminality because they either feel not being catered for, some leaders in the past disappointed them. I believe they can still be useful especially for the security of this country, we have to change and rehabilitate the people we tag as thugs.

“It is the society that bred them. The problem did not just start now. So we have to dialogue with them and we have made up our mind to invest in them. We want to change those bad eggs to become good eggs.

“We have to avert what happened during ENDSARS when property belonging to people were destroyed. You can imagine, one of the illustrious sons of this town, his property that was built over the years even before he ventured into politics were destroyed. We don’t want that to happen again” Oluwo said.

Also speaking, Prof. Lai Olorode who had addressed the youth groups on why they were brought together by the Monarch told them that the future of the town, hence the need for the dialogue.

He explained to newsmen that, “They have not been effectively co-opted into the mainstream of the society and there is an indication that these groups are increasing, they are recruiting more and more into their fold and if the society continues like that it may well mean that those people acknowledged as deviants will outnumber those who are the norm in the mainstream of the society. No leader in the society should play with the idea of increasing those who are in the marginal.”