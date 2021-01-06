It is one year since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) prohibited pension fund operators from investing in its primary and secondary Open Market Operations (OMO) auctions, OMOBOLA TOLU-KUSIMO writes on the impact.

Thirteen months ago, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) prohibited individuals and firms from investing in its primary and secondary Open Market Operations (OMO) auctions.

With the ban, investing in OMO bills became strictly for banks and foreign investors.

Industry analyst said before the ban, Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) hold significant amount of treasury bills and OMO instrument in their portfolio.

The Nation learnt that PFA’s exposure to equity investment dropped significantly from 9.25 per cent in April 2018, to as low as 4.93 per cent in August 2019.

In the stead, the PFAs invested heavily in Federal Government Securities by over 70 per cent, representing over N7trillion investments monthly.

It was further gathered that as a result, the impact on the PFAs had been minimal, as they deployed the funds more to FGN Securities which include FGN Bonds, Treasury Bills, Sukuk Bonds, Agency Bonds and Green Bonds.

Investment in Foreign Money Market Securities is, however, very low with only 0.15 per cent of the funds in the investment outlet as at last August.

The PFAs have said this is a major area where they could make high yields on investment returns. But they have not been able to invest as much as they would due to the limitations placed by the regulator.

Pension fund investment as at June 30, 2020

The total value of pension fund assets based on unaudited valuation reports grew from N10.33 trillion as at First Quarter 2020 to N11.09 trillion as at Second Quarter, 2020, representing a growth of 7.36 per cent.

National Pension Commission (PenCom) Director-General, Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar, said the growth was mainly due to market valuation of quoted equities.

She said: “A breakdown of the pension industry portfolio indicated that the pension funds were mainly invested in Federal Government Securities, with an allocation of about 67 per cent of the total pension assets. While FGN Bonds got 57 per cent, Treasury Bills got nine per cent and Sukuk Bonds one per cent. Agency Bonds and Green Bonds, however, got less than one per cent.

“The value of investments in domestic quoted ordinary shares was N524.77 billion, five per cent of total assets under management in the period under review, an increase of N82.82 billion or 18.74 per cent compared to the value of N441.94 billion as at March 31, 2020.

“The increase in the value of investments in domestic quoted equities, was primarily due to the appreciation of some stocks prices during the reporting period, as the Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index (NSE-ASI) appreciated by 15.05 per cent from 21,300.47 basis points as at March 31, 2020 to 24,479.22 bps as at June 30, 2020.

“The value of investments in FGN Bonds increased by N706.41 billion or 12.60 per cent, FGN Sukuk by N27.43 billion and Agency Bonds by N0.52 billion, while investments in Treasury Bills decreased by N297.53 billion or 22.58 per cent. The reduction in the value of the Treasury Bills was due to maturities and reallocation to other asset classes, mainly FGN Bonds and other Money Market Securities,” she said.

Inflation rate vs yields on FGN securities

The PenCom boss said inflation rate was relatively stable for most of the year but trended up in the last quarter of 2019.

“FGN bonds provided ‘real’ above-inflation returns for most part of the year except in December 2019 when yields on the five-year FGN bond was 11 per cent, while the 264-day Treasury Bills were issued at 6.18 per cent.

“The marginal yields on FGN Bonds Primary Auctions across the five-year and 10-year tenors, averaged 14.50 per cent in Q1 2019; 14.37 per cent in Q2:2019; 14.06 per cent in Q3:2019; and 12.70 per cent in Q4:2019.

“However, in April 2019 the FGN issued a 30-year bond at a marginal yield of 14.80 per cent. The yield on the 30-year bond closed the year at 13 per cent while yield on 364-day Treasury Bills closed at 9.31 per cent as at December 31, 2019,” she noted.

Operators view

Meanwhile, to provide better returns on investments for contributors under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), PFAs are seeking the amendment of some sections in the Pension Reform Act 2014 by the National Assembly, in collaboration with PenCom.

They are seeking offshore investments by including securities lending as a permissible investment outlet for the pension industry.

They lament that this area of investment of pension funds outside Nigeria has remained non-operational, with negative long-term implications for contributors.

The operators are, therefore, advocating that in the long term, the mandatory Presidential nod be removed from the Act.

The Managing Director, UBA Pensions Custodian Limited, Bayo Yusuf, in a paper entitled: “Proposed changes for PRA 2014 and Pension industry strategic issues”, stated: “Section 86 and Section 87 (1) give allowance for investment of pension funds outside Nigeria. Section 87(2) of the PRA 2014 notes that the Commission may, subject to subsisting Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) foreign exchange rules, recommend to the President for approval, portfolio limits for investments of pension funds or assets outside the territory of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We propose inclusion of securities lending as a permissible investment outlet for the industry. This area of investment of pension funds outside Nigeria has remained non- operational, with negative long-term implications for contributors.

“In the long term, we advocate that the mandatory requirement for Presidential assent should be expunged. In the medium term, we believe that it is imperative that PenCom urgently explore this section to benefit Retirement Saving Account (RSA) contributors and for the long-term integrity of the industry by seeking Presidential assent as well as collaborating with the CBN to develop a framework”, he stated.

The Managing Director, Stanbic IBTC Pension Limited, Mr. Eric Fajemisin, said their investment with FGN bonds has not really made them feel much impact with their ban from OMO.

Stating that bond prices and interest rates have an inverse relationship, he noted that it has a guaranteed principal and returns with zero default risk.

He, however, said the high inflation rate, which put at 13 per cent, is not favourable as it makes bond prices to depreciate.

For him, the opportunity for them to invest offshore if allowed, will provide more yields on investment to contributors of the scheme.