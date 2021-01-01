Funke Akindele’s ‘Omo Ghetto The Saga’ has closed the year with a major bang.

According to a report by Cinema Exibitors Association Of Nigeria, the star-studded film which premiered on Christmas Day, raked in a cumulative revenue of over N124 million, making it the highest-grossing Nollywood film of 2020.

The movie is a sequel to the 2010 release, Omo Ghetto.

Starring Funke Akindele-Bello in the dual role, Chioma Akpotha, Eniola Badmus and several others, the film follows the tale of twin sisters who are leading separate lives but later become reunited by series of dramatic twists.