In response to former Skye Bank’s chairman, Tunde Ayeni’s petition to the EFCC, the management of Ocean Marines Solutions Ltd, OMS issued a statement on December 17 2020 that the former Skye Bank boss is no longer a director and shareholder in the company.

The company stated that its board has passed a vote of confidence on Okunbo, describing Ayeni as a “meddlesome interloper”.

OMS added that its funds are intact and in good order while dispelling allegations of misappropriation.

“That Dr. Olatunde John Ayeni is no longer a Director of OMS and any of its Associated Companies having resigned from OMS since August 2018. That Dr. Olatunde John Ayeni is no longer a shareholder of OMS and its Associated Companies having sold and transferred all his shares and interests to Wells Property Development Company Limited for valuable consideration since 2018,” the company said.

“That Dr. Olatunde John Ayeni has not been involved and connected in the management of OMS since 2018 when he resigned from the Board and sold his shares. That Dr. Olatunde John Ayeni became aware in September, 2020 that the Chairman of OMS Capt. [Dr.] Idahosa Wells Okunbo had health Issues and was undergoing treatment in London and has since that time started making false claims that he is still a part of OMS.

“That the Board of OMS has implicit and unshaken confidence in all the steps taken by Capt. [Or.] Idahosa Wells Okunbo in managing the affairs of the Company and the lofty heights to which he has taken the Company. The Company states unequivocally that it accounts are in good and correct order and its funds are intact and not missing, misappropriated or otherwise mismanaged,

“The Board has passed a vote of confidence on Capt. [Dr.] Idahosa Wells Okunbo. Dr. Olatunde John Ayeni is a meddlesome interloper who is seeking to blackmail Capt. (Dr.) Idahosa Wells Okunbo at this time of his ill-health for financial benefit.”

