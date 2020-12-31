By Usman Abdullahi Koli

Sir: Like flat tires that impede a vehicle’s movement and ground it to a halt, incessant and avoidable industrial action has crippled the already fragile Nigerian education system. When it is needed to be brought back on track, who would care to fix it?

Recently I read a comment made by the Education Minister, telling students and parents the genesis of crisis surrounding the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Malam Adamu Adamu said that a past government sat down and entered into an agreement with ASUU to pay over one trillion Naira. He wondered where to get the money from.

After series of failed meetings to end the strike, the lecturers remained adamant while the government sometimes shrugged and moved on. This can be deduced from Adamu’s position on our varsity system, which has been left on its knees and continues to suffer. One wonders why it is that every common bureaucratic ideal or structural issue results to disagreement between ASUU and its employer – the government. Remember that a payment platform was one of the reasons the union went on strike – the controversial IPPIS.

About the time that ASUU suspended its nine-month strike, which caused the education sector, especially tertiary institutions, a great set back, the Federal Government ordered the suspension of academic activities in Nigerian varsities. The strike suspension was therefore like a stillbirth baby after nine months, though caused by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nigerian education sector has been in deep quandary for the past two decades, especially when it comes to qualitative and sound education. I once read a report about Malam Adamu Adamu saying some graduates can’t write or read English. This is worrisome. But who cares about it – ASUU or FG? It is not time for blame game, please. Yes, it is worrisome!

What does the ASUU–FG rift mean for the rating of Nigerian varsities? Universities have been shut for almost a year now, the students’ interests in learning have been truncated. Meanwhile, all these are happening in a certificate-oriented country.

Shutting down the university system may not be the best option, after all we are old enough to live with Covid-19 and its guidelines. As a student, my school has been making everyone to follow the Covid-19 protocols. I believe others can do the same. As it is said by an unknown writer: “Strive for progress, not perfection.” The development of any country depends on the progress and the future of its youths, who are now being neglected in Nigeria.

Where is the right to study for the students? This is after paying all the required fees, tuition payments and others. A four-year course now takes about six years. How do we expect foreign students to come? Is there any provision for the right of students to study or learn in Nigeria?

The government of the day should remember that it was enthroned based on two priorities; security and education. They should act decisively and take necessary measures. Remember the sons and daughters of the masses that brought you to power, with some of these children having lost interest or quit studying altogether. Your negligence caused the country to lose many professionals in different fields.

Our representatives, play your role, act, intervene and do the needful.

Students should take heart and keep praying, better things are on the way. I urge you to maintain the peace and discipline. Remember the saying: learning and character.

Usman Abdullahi Koli,

Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi