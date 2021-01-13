The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, dismissed another suit challenging the validity of the emergence of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the July 20 primary election.
Delivering a ruling, Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed the suit filed by Olajumoke Anifowose, an APC aspirant in the poll.
Ms Ekwo held that the application was statute-barred.
Mr Akeredolu was declared the winner of the October 11, 2020 governorship election in the state after polling 292,830 votes to defeat his closest rival, Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP, who scored 195,791 votes.
(NAN)
