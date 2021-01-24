The management of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko has directed that the University be closed with immediate effect until further notice, following the accident caused by a Dangote truck on Saturday evening.

The management advised all students to vacate the campus latest by 6 pm on Sunday 24th January 2021.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Acting Registrar of the Institution, Opeoluwa Akinfemiwa

This action followed mounting tension over Saturday’s accident as students of the institution had taken to the streets to protest the killing of their colleagues in the accident.

The Street Journal had reported that the accident happened when a Dangote truck coming from Obajana in Kogi State lost control and rammed into some shops and crushed both students and traders.

Witnesses said 12 dead bodies were taken to the mortuary.

A witness told The Nation, “The Dangote truck caused the accident due to brake failure. The driver lost control and the truck rammed into the shops.

“The incident caused traffic gridlock at the busy road as many of the vehicles were held for hours in the town.”

The Ondo Police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident saying bodies of the deceased were recovered from the scene of the accident, adding that the police also rescued those trapped inside some of the shops.

