A Pastor of an Ondo-based church, John Abiodun, following the ruling of an Ondo State High Court, has bagged two years imprisonment for laying a false allegation against the founder of an Akure church.

The pastor, in 2019, was dragged before the court for lying against the founder of the Promiseland Prophetic Ministry, Akure, Pastor Gbenga Akinbiyi.

Part of the lies told by Abiodun was that seven placentas were buried on the church’s altar.

Following the accusations, Akinbiyi thereafter dragged Abiodun, a former member of the church, to the court.

Abiodun, alongside a lecturer of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Prof Lanre Olu-Adeyemi were arraigned before the court on eight counts bordering on conspiracy, publications of false information, perjury, impersonation, threatening violence amongst others.

It was gathered that the second defendant, Olu-Adeyemi, was an administrator of the WhatsApp group, through which the false publication and accusation was circulated.

Delivering the judgment on Thursday, the trial judge, Justice Bode Adegbehingbe found Abiodun who is the first defendant guilty of count 5 of the charge for contradicting himself while giving evidence on the allegation against him.

The judge listed allegations against the Abiodun to include using different church WhatsApp platforms and other social media to malign, carry out false publication and wrongly accuse the founder of the church.

The court, however, found Abiodun guilty of committing perjury which is punishable under Section 118 of the criminal code, laws of Ondo State.

The judge also held that, in law, anybody found guilty of perjury was liable to life or 14 years imprisonment but due to the plea by the defence counsel, Mr Olanrewaju Adesanmi, who pleaded leniency, the jail term was reduced to two years.

However, Channels Tv reports that the second defendant, Olu-Adeyemi was discharged and acquitted due to lack of evidence against him.

