



Leverages KAI, contributory scheme



Ondo State Government has iterated its commitment to provide quality healthcare for its citizens, especially in the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), hinging its success on ‘Kaadi Igbe Ayo’ (KAI) and contributory healthcare scheme.

The Chief Medical Director of Ondo State University of Medical Science Teaching Hospital Complex (UNIMEDTHC), Dr. Oluwole Ige, gave the assurance when speaking with journalists yesterday.

Ige said the state’s medical facilities and management had been able to improve on infrastructure deficit, brain drain and curb medical tourism in the past three years.

He, however, noted: “We are not there yet; but still we have moved forward from where we started and we will continue to improve. Overall, the balance of the whole thing, I think we are progressing.

“There is demand for more healthcare and the issues of health personnel is low to the need of the population. One of the ways to bridge that gap is to bring personnel from outside the country or to look for them within.”

According to him, in the whole of South West, it is only Ondo that didn’t have a medical school before now.

“When this present administration came on board, it started a teaching hospital. By this March, it will be exactly three years that we started a teaching hospital in Ondo,” he explained.

He corrected the misconception that the conversion of state hospitals to teaching hospitals would further be a disservice to the treatment of minor health cases.

The upgraded medical facilities, he said, still attend to those minor cases and provide the services of specialists who bring in more expertise to the facilities.

He added: “This is the fastest growing teaching hospital in Nigeria. There is no teaching hospital in Nigeria with the history that we had. We were able to get over 20 post-graduate accreditations across departments. With this, we will be graduating our medical students in record time.

“We have improved on surgical, spinal, neurology services that we didn’t have before. These services are now on the ground, solving the problem of our patients.”

The Chief Medical Director of Mother and Child Hospital, Ondo, Dr. Olumide Gbala, said the state had made giant strides with the government’s Contributory Healthcare Scheme, Abiyamo Maternal and Child Health Scheme, among others.

Gbala listed the improvements on KAI, saying: “We have been making some giant strikes on these, and the governor is so magnanimous to accommodate more new personnel across board.”

