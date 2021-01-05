By David Odama – Lafia

One person has been reportedly killed with over 20 others abducted by unknown gunmen along Mungi-Buga in Gwari-Gadabuke village in Toto Local government of Nasarawa State.

The 20 kidnapped victims were said to be occupance of three vehicles while the former education secretary with the Nasarawa Local government, mallam Salihu was killed at the scene of the incident while traveling to Toto from Nasarawa

Gadabuke emirate council secretary, Abdullahi Baba who confirmed the incident said the gunmen in their numbers came out from the bush and attacked the vehicles plying the road and abducted passengers in three commercial vehicles to the bush Tuesday afternoon.

The dead body of the former education secretary that was traveling alongside his friends in a private car was found in a stationary bus, while others were taken away to yet to be identified area.

Reacting, the Police PPRO, ASP Rahman Nansel denied receiving the report saying that only a body was recovered in the stationary Rovers vehicle with two Tecno mobile phones.

“The police was yet to confirmed the abduction of the 20 persons”, PPRO said

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Police on Monday foiled a robbery attempt, dislodged the syndicate, and killed a yet to be identified suspect.

The incident took place at Gidan Gambo, in Lafia East development area of Lafia local government when the robbers blocked the road to rob unsuspected commuters.

A statement by Spokesperson of the command, ASP Rahman Nansel said Police Commissioner mobilised Police men from Assakio Police station and a team of the safer highway to carry out the operation.

“On 3rd /01/2021 at about 2245hrs, the Police Command received a distress call that, hoodlums suspected to be armed robbers had blocked the road at Gidan Gambo along lafia-shandam road with the intent to rob unsuspecting commuters”

“Upon the receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police mobilized Police personnel attached to Assakio Police Station and a team of Safer Highway personnel to the area where a gun duel ensued”

“Consequently, the hoodlums were dislodged and one yet to be identified suspected armed robber was fatally wounded as a result of a superior gunfire and rushed to the hospital where the Doctor on call confirmed him dead”

The statement added that machetes and knives were recovered from the dead suspect as exhibit while the other suspects escaped into the bush with bullet wounds.

‘Police personnel is still combing the bush in order to arrest the fleeing suspects,’ the statement read.

Vanguard News Nigeria