Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

A middle-aged man identified as Azeez Tajudeen was killed as cult groups clashed during a carnival celebration at Osogbo the capital of Osun on yesterday evening.

The Nation gathered that the two unidentified cult groups clashed after a brawl by their members during a carnival which was staged in front of Laro Primary School, Isale Osun.

It was gathered that some unidentified cultists who were on motorbike shot at Tajudeen three times before he was macheted.

The spokesperson of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr Daniel Adigun, confirmed that two rivalry cult groups clashed and one man identified as Azeez was killed at a carnival.

He said, “one man, named Azeez Tajudeen was killed. It was perceived that they had an altercation before today. Report says that the assailants dragged him out from the carnival before carrying out their nefarious act. The carnival was staged in front of Laro. The corpse has been moved to Lautech hospital. The area is now calm and peaceful.