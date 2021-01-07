A map of Oyo, a state in south-west Nigeria.

One person has been killed and three others injured after an elevator at the Odu’a Investment Company Limited (OICL) a suffered mechanical failure.

The incident at the 25-storey building, popularly known as the Cocoa House, occurred on Wednesday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

This was confirmed in a statement by the Head of Corporate Affairs at the company, Mr Victor Ayetoro.

Ayetoro explained that the incident occurred at about 11am when a team from the company’s contractor handling the installation of the new lift visited the building.

He revealed that the team was working on the elevator installed to improve the efficiency of work at Cocoa House when it suffered a mechanical failure.

The company’s spokesman noted that this resulted in the lift crashing into the basement pit which led to the death of one of the technicians with three others injured.

According to him, the injured technicians were immediately taken to the hospital for check-up and treatment.

The company condoled with the family of the late technician and prayed that God should grant repose to his soul and give his loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.

Read the full statement issued by Ayetoro below: