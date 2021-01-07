One person has been killed and three others injured after an elevator at the Odu’a Investment Company Limited (OICL) a suffered mechanical failure.
The incident at the 25-storey building, popularly known as the Cocoa House, occurred on Wednesday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
This was confirmed in a statement by the Head of Corporate Affairs at the company, Mr Victor Ayetoro.
Ayetoro explained that the incident occurred at about 11am when a team from the company’s contractor handling the installation of the new lift visited the building.
He revealed that the team was working on the elevator installed to improve the efficiency of work at Cocoa House when it suffered a mechanical failure.
The company’s spokesman noted that this resulted in the lift crashing into the basement pit which led to the death of one of the technicians with three others injured.
According to him, the injured technicians were immediately taken to the hospital for check-up and treatment.
The company condoled with the family of the late technician and prayed that God should grant repose to his soul and give his loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.
Read the full statement issued by Ayetoro below:
Incident at Cocoa House
At around 11am this morning, the lift installation team from our contractor handling the installation of the new lift to improve the efficiency of work at Odu’a Investment Company Limited while working on the lift suffered a mechanical failure.
The said failure resulted in the lift car dropping and crashing into the basement pit.
Unfortunately, one of the technicians in the team did not survive the incident.
Three other technicians suffered minor injuries and have been taken to the hospital for check-up/ treatment.
The head office of the company has been informed and their representatives have arrived to take charge of the situation while the Police have also been informed.
We sympathise with the family of the deceased and pray that God Almighty in His infinite mercy will grant repose to the lost soul and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss. Amen.
Victor Ayetoro
Head, Corporate Affairs
OICL
