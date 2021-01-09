The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has said that seven SIM cards can be linked to one National Identification Number (NIN) on the National Identity Management Commission Mobile App launched recently.

Pantami, while appearing as a guest on Channels TV’s Politics Today, said his ministry and the NIMC are working on transforming the NIN enrolment process and the onward linkage to SIM cards as required by the Nigerian Communication Commission.

This development comes after the Nigeria Communications Communication directed all telcos to link the SIM cards of every subscriber to valid NIN numbers.

The Minister said:

“We developed an app, when you go online, you will see it. That app, as long as you have your NIMC number, you will only download it without visiting any office. You will be able to link up to seven SIM numbers to only one. I have already downloaded the app, launched the app, and already linked some of my numbers immediately. This is part of digitalisation.”

The Minister also said if the government decides to impose a lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ministry, NIMC, and telecommunication operators would review the entire NIN linkage to SIM cards by network users.

The Federal Government had said telcos subscribers with NIN have January 19 as the deadline to link their NIN with their SIM cards while subscribers without NIN have until February 9 to do so.

It has been estimated that 164 million telephone users are at the risk of being deactivated.

