WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. Samuel Corum/Getty Images/AFP

A person was shot and wounded Wednesday inside the US Capitol amid chaotic scenes in Washington as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building in anger over his election defeat.

“One shooting victim was transported from the Capitol,” a person attached to an emergency response unit told AFP, adding that there were “other injuries” in the chaotic protests and that the situation remained fluid.

The Washington Post reported that police said the victim was a white female shot in the shoulder, and CNN said she was in critical condition at a local hospital.