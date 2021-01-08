Coach Steve Onishola, the Technical Director of Kwara Falcons Basketball Club of Ilorin, is dead.

Onishola died barely 24 hours after his younger sister, Folake Aremu, a Nollywood actress, popularly known as Orisabunmi, passed on.

The State Chairman of the association, Dr. Joseph Adeyemo, confirmed the death of Onishola in Ilorin on Thursday.

The late basketball coach was said to have passed on at 71 following a brief illness.

The deceased was the Manager of Falcons on different occasions before he was appointed the club’s technical director. He was part of the Falcons’ team that secured promotion for the club to the elite division in 2013.

Onishola was also a member of the Silver-winning team at the 2018 edition of the Kwese Premier League.

Onishola was also among the first set to coach the club, which was founded between the late 1970s and 1980s. He was a member of the Board of Kwara Basketball Association before his death.

“We are very sad by this unfortunate incident. In fact, we can’t find the right word to describe this moment. Coach Onishola was the symbol of basketball in Kwara, he was one of the most brilliant coaches of the game in Nigeria. The entire basketball family extends its deepest condolences to the deceased’s family and loved ones,” Adeyemo said.

The cause of death of his younger sister yesterday morning at the age of 60 is still yet unknown. Her death comes a few months after her ex husband, veteran actor, Chief Jimoh Aliu, otherwise known as Aworo, died.

Orisabunmi who plied her trade in the Yoruba movie industry was well known from the 80s when she began acting, for her roles as a priestess, pacifist or the good witch.

To her credit, she has played some iconic roles like ‘Asabi’ in “Oluwerimagboojo”, and the priestess in “Ayanmo Eda”, ‘Eyegbemi’, a witch who tried to help her friend out of poverty in “Iya Alakara”.

Like this: Like Loading...