With her tenure as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc officially commencing Jan 1, 2020, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, has assumed office.

According to the bank, she is the fourth Chief Executive Officer and the first female to occupy the position since the inception of the bank in 1988.

In a statement on Sunday titled ‘Onyeali-Ikpe assumes office as MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank,’ the financial institution assured customers that the bank under her leadership will consolidate on the already laid foundation and track record of performance, to execute the next growth phase.

She is taking over from the erstwhile MD/CEO, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, who retired on December 31, 2020, after completing his contract tenure in line with the bank’s governance policy.

Onyeali-Ikpe was formerly the executive director, Lagos and South-West Directorate of the bank and had been an integral part of management in the last six years.

According to the bank’s statement, Onyeali-Ikpe is vastly experienced and has spent over 30 years working across various banks including Standard Chartered Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Citizens International Bank/Enterprise Bank, where she held several management positions in legal, treasury, investment banking, retail/ commercial banking and corporate banking.

Having joined Fidelity Bank in 2015 and spearheaded the transformation of the directorate, she greatly contributed to its profitability and sustained its impressive year-on-year growth across key performance metrics.

She is also said to have contributed over 28 per cent of the bank’s profit before tax, deposits and loans.

