Onyekuru wants to be playing again

Henry Onyekuru has expressed his frustration at being frozen out Ligue 1 club AS Monaco, saying all he wants is to be playing regular first-team football again.

Onyekuru has not played for Monaco since September and he told the BBC programme ‘Inside Africa’ that his main target now is to be playing again.

The 23-year-old forward has only made four appearances for Monaco this season.

He has been linked with a return to Galatasaray as well as Emirati club Al Jazeera.

This week, his representatives disclosed that they are angling for a long-term deal for the forward away from Monaco. He has a contract with Monaco till June 2024.

