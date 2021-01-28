Controversial prophet, Onyeze Jesus, has apologised to Nigerians and Anambra State for making his clients bath naked in a stream while he recorded them, as well as abusing the naira note.

It would be recalled that a video earlier shared by The Stree Journal captured Onyeze Jesus spraying his clients with N50 notes, which is illegal according to the 2007 CBN Act.

The State Government in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenement, Don Adinuba, said that Onyeze Jesus promotes superstitions and strife by telling his gullible followers that their misfortunes are caused by family members, relatives and business associates.

The statement also said that destruction of the naira notes by the pastor contravenes the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Act of 2007.

However, in a post on his social media page, Onyeze Jesus said that his enemies have been using the viral video for propaganda and to threaten him.

He also apologized for his action.

He said:

“But that’s not why I am here. I am here to apologise to Nigerians and Anambra at large for using N50 Naira and spreading it on people that I am working. And also for showing nakedness on social media. It is a mistake. I am not the one that posted it. People are managing my page. Immediately I noticed that, I deleted it. But before then some people have shared all of them.”

Onyeze Jesus added, “Those 50 Naira that I spread is not even up to N1000. But water did not carry all of them. Somebody down there is picking them. That work is …if I spray the money, people down there pick it so shall all their lost blessings will be found. That is the meaning of that money that I spray. I cannot waste Nigerian money. I am not a bastard. I am not a coward. People are trying to use it to blackmail me.”

Below is a video of Onyeze’s client bathing:

