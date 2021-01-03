Breaking News

Oreos Ice-cream Recipe

By
0
oreos-ice-cream-recipe
Views: Visits 3

Everything you need to live well

Oreos Ice Cream | Photo The Abisola

While we are still in the spirit of celebrations, why not try out this simple Oreos Ice cream to treat your guests during this holiday. The best part is, you only need three ingredients. Let’s get into it!

Ingredients 

  • Heavy Whipping cream
  • Condensed milk
  • Oreos

Method 

  1. Cool the Whipping cream and bowl (preferably stainless) for 20-30 mins in the freezer. Please, don’t freeze.
  2. Whisk heavy whipping to stiff texture
  3. Add condensed milk
  4. Add crushed Oreos
  5. Pour mixture in a clean bowl
  6. Freeze for at least 12hours or overnight.

Yum!

**You can check out more interesting recipes on my YouTube channel, The Abisola. 


Related

NCAC commends El-Rufai for demolishing sex party house

Previous article

Fraud, bribery, corruption mars 2020 Marginal Fields bid despite presidential approval

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News