Oreos Ice Cream | Photo The Abisola

While we are still in the spirit of celebrations, why not try out this simple Oreos Ice cream to treat your guests during this holiday. The best part is, you only need three ingredients. Let’s get into it!

Ingredients

Heavy Whipping cream

Condensed milk

Oreos

Method

Cool the Whipping cream and bowl (preferably stainless) for 20-30 mins in the freezer. Please, don’t freeze. Whisk heavy whipping to stiff texture Add condensed milk Add crushed Oreos Pour mixture in a clean bowl Freeze for at least 12hours or overnight.

Yum!

**You can check out more interesting recipes on my YouTube channel, The Abisola.