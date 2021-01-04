The transplantation of healthy organs into persons whose own organs have failed, improves and saves thousands of lives every year. But demand for organs has outgrown supply, creating a black market for illicitly obtained organs.

But desperate situations of both recipients and donors has created an avenue ready for exploitation by international organ trafficking syndicates.

Traffickers exploit the desperation of donors to improve the economic situation of themselves and their families, and they exploit the desperation of recipients who may have few other options to improve or prolong their lives.

Like other victims of trafficking in persons, those who fall prey to traffickers for the purpose of organ removal may be vulnerable by virtue of poverty, for instance.

One factor that is distinct in this form of trafficking in persons is the profile of culprits; while some may live solely from criminal trafficking activities, others may be doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers and health care professionals who are involved in legitimate activities when they are not participating in trafficking in persons for the purpose of organ removal.

Organ trafficking is perhaps one of the most covert forms of human trafficking. It is difficult to know exactly how much organ trafficking generates annually worldwide but it is estimated that the illegal organ trade generates approximately $840 million to $1.7 billion annually.



Some of the most trafficked organs of the human body is the lung, heart, the kidneys, corneas, livers and each costs between $30,000 and $150,000.

Unfortunately, even with estimated flow of funds crossing $1 billion annually, it is difficult for both law enforcement agents and anti-money laundering agencies to detect related financial activity.

This is due to a myriad of factors such as a lack of domestic laws deterring citizens from travelling abroad, the transnational nature of the crime, and the savviness of the purveyors who know the laws related to organ trafficking well enough to circumvent them by way of shell companies and sanitized (legal) offerings via public websites.

As a result of this, organ trafficking became listed on the agenda of the Working Group on Trafficking in Persons established by the Conference of Parties to the Organized Crime Convention at its fourth session, from 10 to 12 October 2011.

The Working Group recommended that States make better use of the Convention and Trafficking in Persons Protocol in combating trafficking in persons for the purpose of organ removal.

The Working Group also recommended that States parties to the Convention should encourage relevant United Nations entities, including United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC, to gather evidence-based data on trafficking in persons for the purpose of removal, including root causes, trends and modus operandi, with the aim of facilitating better understanding and awareness of the phenomenon while recognizing the difference between trafficking in organs, tissues and cells.

