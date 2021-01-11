Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has reportedly gone into isolation, as some government officials close to him have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Speaking during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day interdenominational service yesterday at the ECWA Church, Makurdi, the Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, explained that the governor decided to go into isolation following the medical report indicating that a permanent secretary (name withheld) and his family members tested positive for the virus.

Abounu said the governor would remain in isolation for 10 days until he tests negative.

“As I speak with you, the governor has been in isolation for about nine days and has shown no symptoms or signs of the virus. So, am happy to inform you that by tomorrow, we should be able to certify him free and he will resume work,” he stated.

The deputy governor also decried the rate the virus was killing personalities in the state, observing that in the last five days, Benue lost four prominent persons, including a council chairman, to the pandemic.

“I want to reiterate that the virus is real and it is the biggest affront facing us. The state has an infection rate of over 489 persons. We are still doing relatively well compared to other states of the federation. The only tactic to fight the virus is by keeping to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) safety protocol,” he added.

While lauding the commitment of security agencies to the relative peace in the state, Abounu urged them not to relent in ensuring the safety of the people.

