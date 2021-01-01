Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

BENUE State Governor Samuel Ortom has pardoned 16 inmates of the Maximum Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) in Makurdi.

Ortom, who was represented at the ceremony by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Michael Gusa, said their pardon followed a directive of the Federal Government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor urged the inmates to avoid the mistakes that sent them to prison as they have been given a second chance to be good citizens.

He admonished them to enter the New Year as reformed people and help mould the character of their relatives and community to stay away from crime

Assistant Comptroller, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCC), Makurdi, Alhaji Thomas thanked Ortom, Gusa and the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy for coming to the aid of the inmates, as the act will also decongest the prison.

Sani Alhassan, who spoke for other pardoned inmates, thanked Ortom for fulfilling his promise to free more prisoners during his last visit to the centre.

Alhassan, who said he has been in prison since 2008, promised that he and other inmates are now reformed people.

Of the 16 inmates, 11 couldn’t afford their fine (government paid their fine) and others have few months to complete their sentence.

The government has directed that the planned installation of Bala Muhammad as ‘Sarduana of Otukpo’ be stopped.

Deputy Governor Benson Abounu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ede Ogaba Ede, said there is nothing like ‘Sarduana of Otukpo’ in the Benue State Chieftaincy Law 2016. He therefore directed leader of the Hausa community in Otukpo, Alhaji Mamuda, to call off the intended coronation.

The statement reads: “There is nothing like ‘Sardauna Otukpo’ in the State Chieftaincy Laws of 2016. Accordingly, Alhaji Mamuda is hereby directed to call off the intended coronation which he accepted to comply forthwith.”