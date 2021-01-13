By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has urged the people of the state to go for COVID-19 test to know their status, in order to complement government’s efforts in fighting the pandemic.

He said it was only by going for the test that the status of people would be determined and treatment of those positive would commence in good time.

The Governor in a statement yesterday in Makurdi by his by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, stated that though he tested negative for the virus on December 14, 2020, the fact that some of his close aides tested positive had made it imperative that he went into isolation as the protocol on curbing the virus demanded.

Governor Ortom said, “according to medical experts, the second phase of the pandemic is deadlier and therefore requires the collaboration of everyone to contain.”

He emphasized that “COVID-19 is real and it is important that people take preventive measures such as physical distancing, wearing of face masks, washing of hands with soap and the use of sanitizers to contain the outbreak.”

