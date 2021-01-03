Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen may be facing fine of up two weeks wages by his club Napoli after video of his birthday emerged on the social media.

Osimhen tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, few days after attending birthday party organized in his honor.

According to Italian newspaper, Italy24news, the Super Eagles forward was seen in a video dancing without a mask, while his guests also broke Covid-19 protocols.

The said video angered the Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso and the Napoli fans who believed he acted irresponsibly.

Napoli is not happy with the footballer who has now tested positive for Covid 19 after failing to comply with the rules imposed by the club.

Meanwhile, the club also confirmed that Osimhen was not in contact with the rest of his team mates and was asymptomatic.