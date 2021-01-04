By Morakinyo Abodunrin with agency reports

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso is confident that his multi-million dollar summer buy Victor Osimhen would turn a new leaf after the forward has apologised after attending a birthday party without wearing a protective mask and testing positive for COVID in Lagos during the Yuletide .

The Nigerian striker who was in Lagos for the Christmas break and tested positive for COVID upon his return to Naples, apologised to the club and their fans with an Instagram story.

“I am so sorry for what happened, I was wrong to go to Nigeria in this moment, even if I have many loved ones over there, including my brothers.

“I was wrong to take part in the party I didn’t understand the severity of what I was doing. I apologise to the club, the coach, the team and the fans.”

But speaking after Napoli defeated Cagliari 4-1 in Sardinia in a Serie A game yesterday, Gattuso upbraided the former U-17 World cup winner for his lack of discretion and poor conduct amid COVID-19 protocols.

“He’s a young lad who gives his all in training,” Gattuso said about the former Lille striker. “He knows he’s made a mistake and he’s apologised.

“I’ll speak to him. I know how much he wants to get back onto the right track and get back playing.”

Meanwhile, Gattuso expressed satisfaction after his side’s win against Cagliari but cautioned that the Azzurri need to take more of their chances going forward.

“We created at least ten chances to score,” said Gattuso after the game. “The only thing to say about the game is that it was a convincing, deserved win. That said, I’m not fully satisfied because we should have scored more considering how many chances we created. Not many teams can create as much as we do, but we’re often lacking that clinical streak in front of goal. We should have killed it off earlier – that’s a weakness of ours.”