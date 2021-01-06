Former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, and former Minister of Information, Prince Tony Momoh, yesterday paid tribute to veteran journalist, Eddie Aderinokun, describing him as a great journalist whose life is worthy of emulation.

In a chat with The Guardian in Lagos, Osoba said: “We were both reporters in the 1960s. He was in Daily Express in 1964 when I was in Daily Times. He was a passionate journalist and consummate reporter. He dedicated all his life to journalism. He was a pillar in the profession, very kind hearted and opened his door to everybody. He made his facilities available to all.”

Momoh, who also spoke with The Guardian in Lagos, said: “It is unfortunate that we are losing so many of our colleagues. Many of us who are active members of League of Veteran Journalists meet regularly at his home at Eric Moore Close in Surulere. The Bible tells us that we are in this world but not of this world. So we wish him journey mercies to paradise.”

On the current state of the profession, the former minister further said: “We really tried our best to grow the media. When you look back now, you will discover that everybody that has phone now is a journalist. In journalism, we went through the difficult training of imbibing the rule that ‘when you are in doubt, leave out’. We verified every story before publishing, but now in social media, they share immediately they receive. They don’t even know what they are sharing. Everybody is now a broadcaster and that is why fake news has taken over, unlike then when facts were sacred”.

Aderinokun was a veteran journalist, poet and sport administrator. He was also President of Nigerian League of Veteran Journalist. He died on 3rd January, 2021 at 80 years.

