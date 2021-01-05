The CEO of Adloyalty Business Network, Dr Freeman Osonuga, has been named West African person of 2020.

The executive delegates of The West African Youth Council (WAYC) conferred the honour on him during a visit to the Lekki headquarters of the firm.

They also awarded him a Nelson Mandela Leadership Award for Excellence & Integrity.

WAYC was established as a youth arm of ECOWAS commission in 2014 to serve as commanding height of all youth movements in West Africa with the mandate to minimise the demanding challenges of youths to discharge efficient service delivery as well as engage and promote regional economic corporation and integrations between member countries.

The Nelson Mandela Leadership award celebrates excellence in leadership and characters of people with reputable antecedents.

Osonuga was chosen for the West African Person of 2020 because of his passion for youth empowerment, provision of affordable homeownership schemes and proven commitment to economic empowerment and support for the growth of young people across the West African borders and beyond.

The award ceremony was attended by Executives of WAYC, including Amb. Agbaje Wasiu (Country representative), Amb Obasa Taofeeq, Amb. Ogunariwo Oluwaseun (Media Rep) and Amb. Tunde Jacobs. Amb. Seun Ologun William, who is the President of the ECOWAS Youth Council was not physically present.

William, in his virtual speech, said: “We salute your great effort as a Nigerian Medical Doctor, a real estate entrepreneur, and the chief executive officer of Adloyalty Business Network.

“We commend your leadership dexterity towards young people and their development. As a high-value business executive whose name is synonymous with integrity, incorruptible track records of excellent integrity in nation-building, outstanding resourcefulness, and corporate productivity.”

The country representative stated that the WAYC is proud of Osonuga and commended his exemplary lifestyle as a youth in this generation.

Osonuga expressed gratitude for the award and challenged youths to break boundaries and be exceptional in their day to day activities.