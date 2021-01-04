Lobi Stars recorded its first win in the NPFL game with a lone goal victory over hard-fighting MFM at Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi.

The Stars had to fight hard before subduing the Olukoya Boys with their resilience until the 71st minute when Ossy Martins broke the deadlock connecting Douglas Achiv’s cross with a towering header to beat keeper Osai Kingdom to the far right for the lone goal of the match.

Both sides looked good to secure victory with Lobi, the hungrier side securing a corner kick from the kickoff. Two successful corner kicks followed suit but the agile MFM defence stood their ground with Kelechi Ogoh, Adeyinka Nojeem and Barry Legbara giving keeper Osayi Kingdom good coverage at the rear.

Osayi’s agility and alertness denied Lobi from scoring in the first half stretching full length to deny Ossy Martins’ long-range and Douglas Achiv effort all in the first.

In spite of the Olukoya Boys’ resilience, a loss of concentration in the 71st minute from the defence with the keeper being the chief culprit was responsible for the loss.

A quick exchange of passes from Chukwuka, Achiv and Ossy resulted in the assault from the right with Achiv delivering a cross for Ossy to jump above the MFM defence and deliver a powerful header that sailed beyond Osayi.

Coach Tony Boulous agreed that the momentary loss of concentration caused his team their inability to secure at least a point from the game.

“We had a good game until that error from the goalkeeper which of course is responsible for the goal and losing the game today.

“The competition is still young and we are going to make amends where necessary to avoid such errors.”

Scoring the first goal for the Stars is a delight for Ossy Martins and much more the first victory of the season as he looks forward to lifting the team to greater heights.

“The victory is a big relief for the team, it was a hard game as the MFM proved a hard nut to crack. Our consistency upfront in search of victory with the determination from my colleagues earned us victory today.” An elated Ossy said after the game.

npfl.ng

Vanguard News Nigeria