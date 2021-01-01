By Adekunle Adekoya

IT is remarkable that she has succeeded in her business endeavours in an area usually dominated by men, at least, in these climes – property and real estate.

Three firms owned by her stand out as evidence. One is Nehemiah Grace Limited, a market development company that develops and sells purpose-built structures, and manages them by providing facilities management to the owners.

Another is Sharon Properties Limited, a property management company that also builds, leases, manages and provides facilities management services to tenants in scores of shopping malls spread across Nigeria, while yet another is Jezreel Grace Villa and Apartment Ltd, which builds, sells, and manages residential property. Her other business interests span the financial services sector, telecommunications, manufacturing and tourism, but of late she has been giving a lot back to the society.

Princess Rosemary Osula-Atu, a successful entrepreneur from the Bini royal family set up the Rosula Foundation principally as a vehicle through which her philanthropic endeavours are actualised. Her experience is that of determination, an unbending will to succeed, courage, and ingenuity, driven by a vision to realise humanity’s noblest and vital projects of human sustainability.

In the words of Desmond Tutu, “…do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.” She has demonstrated through her philanthropic work that she can make a difference that will enable people so impacted tell positive stories. With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, better known as COVID-19, Rosula Foundation respond to calls for medical aid and food support.

Her intervention has received accolades both within and outside Nigeria. Believing that only God gives wealth and such is given for a good purpose – serving humanity – Princess Osula-Atu plowed back some of her endowments into charity work. As she said, “at Rosula Foundation we work to alleviate human suffering by providing aid, support and opportunities to the poor and less privileged Nigerians around the world through education, empowerment and humanitarian services.

“At Rosula Foundation, humanity is our own race! Love is the only religion we know. As part of our pact to support communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, we were in over 50 different locations sharing food palliatives in Lagos State and reaching out to over 131,500 families (the less privileged and needy). We are all in this together and we should all play our part to make the society better and safer for everyone.”

She is also determined to help fight poverty with education through Rosula Foundation’s scholarship programme that provides opportunity for indigent students to study in Nigeria’s universities. Till date, hundreds of brilliant young kids that would have been out of school are graduates in medicine, engineering, law, and other sciences. “Philanthropy according to Timothy Pina, “…is not about money, it’s about feeling the pain of others and caring enough about their needs to help.”

Princess Rosemary Osula-Atu has also taken up the challenge to teach women how to fish. The foundation helps women to set up businesses with the assistance of interest free capital. The foundation also supports the aged and the vulnerable in many communities. When the pandemic broke out in Nigeria, Rosula Foundation donated about N50 million to Edo State’s COVID-19 medical outreach, in addition to various foodstuff it shared to residents of the state. Her foundation has also spent hundreds of millions procuring and distributing food staples like rice, beans, garri, noodles, etc to the needy in society.

Her business acumen, propelled by a willingness to give back to society commend her for the award of Woman Entrepreneur of the Year 2020.

