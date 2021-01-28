Akinwale Aboluwade

Efforts are ongoing by the Osun State Government to ensure increased welfare of pensioners in the state, the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, has said.

Oyebamji spoke during a meeting with the representatives of the retired Civil Servants at the state secretariat, Abere, Osogbo.

The commissioner enjoined the old citizens to keep faith in the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola-led government, stressing that the governor recognised the value of the meritorious service that the pensioners had rendered during the most active period of their lives.

Hs stressed that the state government had no reason whatsoever to make them pass through any form of hardship.

The commissioner added that just as Governor Oyetola remained committed to the welfare of the pensioners since assumption of office, would not relent.

Rather, he said the governor would raise the stakes by improving their condition and making their lives better.

Oyebamiji explained that making a critical appraisal of the current administration in the state, it would be apparent that the governor had been making a lot of sacrifices to ensure that the needs of the entire residents of the state are met.

He said, “You should understand that the state considers your welfare as important at all times. There is no way you can ever be forgotten. You have served this state very well with the most active part of your lives and the state will forever be grateful to you.

“We recognize your past efforts for the growth and development of our dear state and so it will be disheartening for any government to neglect your welfare. Just as the Oyetola administration has been doing from the onset, your welfare still remains top priority for this government.

“I can assure you that the administration will continue to put you first like we have always done, your welfare is as important as that of the active workers because if not for your service we won’t be where we are today, Governor Oyetola will never neglect your welfare.”

Also present on the occasion are the Head of Service in the state, Dr Olowogboyega Oyebade; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Adebayo Adeleke; as well as the Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board, Ajibola Famurewa.

Recall that the state government had supported about 4, 000 pensioners with relief items donated to the state by the CACOVID during the global Coronavirus pandemic.