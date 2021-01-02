By Toba Adedeji

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has warned those it brands trouble brewers to immediately change their minds and attitude in the new year.

The APC said Osun is peaceful and will continue to be peaceful as we all know the state as the most peaceful State in the Federation, urging every evil-minded people and those that are riot-oriented to please, relocate themselves from Osun as 2020 ends to allow every good citizens of the state to enjoy dividends of APC-led government.

This was contained in a goodwill message issued from the party’s Directorate of Publicity, Research and Strategy and signed by its Director, Barr. Kunle Oyatomi.

The party’s Publicity Director, eulogized Governor Gboyega Oyetola for the progressive achievements recorded in the last twenty-five months which include 332 health centres in all Wards across the state, massive road construction, Agricultural development, Public School reformation, Dagbolu International Trade Centre, Osun Ethanol Bio- Refinery factory, workers and pensioners welfare, Security of lives and properties among others.

“If anyone take holistic look at what Oyetola has done in Osun, it will be vividly seen that there is tremendous progress in the state of Osun and it is visible”, he stated.

The APC chieftain amplified the National Coordinator of RAMP Projects, Engr Aminu Mohammed Bodinga who recently commended the governor of Osun, Alhaji Oyetola, and ranked Osun as the best performing state among participating states in Nigeria in the World Bank Rural Access and Mobility Project 2 in the country.