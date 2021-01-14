Mr. Peter Obi

By Nwafor Sunday

Former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, Thursday, complained about the Nigerian leadership, noting that the leaders lack the capacity and character to lead.

Disclosing this at a zoom meeting organized by Dele Momodu of the Ovation Magazine and Mazi Ezeoke, Obi highlighted incompetent, insecurity, unemployment and corruption as factors affecting the growth of Nigeria.

Speaking on the theme: The Second never again conference: 51 years after Nigerian-Biafran Civil war, Obi asked Nigerians to be prayerful, noting that Nigeria is still going on the same road that will lead it to that same destination of 1967, (Nigerian-Biafran war).

His words: When we say Never Again, we need to be prayerful. We are still going on the same road that will lead us to that same destination. We have incompetent leadership with total lack of capacity and character”.

Speaking further, he said: “Corruption is worst today than it has ever been.” Obi however, called on the “elites to sit down and pull the country out of the mess or it will consume all of us”.

Vanguard News Nigeria