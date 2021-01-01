Students in different tertiary institutions across the country relive their experiences in the Coronavirus and ASUU strike-plagued year 2020, report ESAN FEMI WILLIAMS (FUOYE), ABDULWAHEED SOFIULLAHI (UDUS), ZAINAB AHMAD (BUK), FORTUNE AMAECHI (ABSU) and GLORY THOMAS (OGITECH).

The National Universities Commission, NUC, had in March ordered universities across the country to shut down, following the directives of the Federal Government, to contain further spread of COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, had, despite the closure of all tertiary institutions by the Federal Government in March, declared an indefinite strike after the expiration of its two-week warning strike, over the non-payment of salaries of its members who failed to enrol into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and other unmet demands.

Thus, academic activities were grounded in Nigerian public universities, even as the Federal Government ordered the reopening of all schools in the country in October.

ASUU, however, on Wednesday last week “conditionally” suspended its nine-month-old strike, following agreements between its members and the Federal Government. The suspension came as a relief to students.

However, the Federal Government has directed Vice-Chancellors to immediately put on hold all academic activities in their various institutions.

This new measure by the government is in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol, which prohibits activities or events that involve the large gathering of people due to the recent surge in Coronavirus cases in the country.

The directive is contained in a circular issued by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and signed by its Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration), Chris Mayaki.

The commission asked universities to remain shut during the intervening period, pending further directives from the government on the reopening of the various institutions.

With that,the hope of students resuming after the suspension of the strike has been dashed.

Thus, students of public universities have described year 2020 as a challenging year, full of ups and downs.

According to Jayeola Goodness Obaloluwa, a 400-Level student of the Department of Peace and Conflict Studies, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, despite the academic delay occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic and the ASUU strike, he was able to discover his innate abilities.

“ Looking back, I’m grateful I took the decision to move on. If you ask me, I think I’m better off than I’d have been if school was in session.

“I started writing and blogging during the break; I had always wanted to do it, but the regimented life in school left me with little or no time to do so. I also took some online courses that are complementary to my course of study in the university”, he said.

Okaingbuan Joshua Ohihon, a 400-Level student of University of Benin, said: “I lost a whole academic year which is bad for me as I am studying a six-year course. I am supposed to be in 500-Level by now but haven’t even started 400-Level. The delay isn’t funny as I’m not getting any younger.

He continued: “I’m a scholarship student and the loss of an academic session has made it uncertain for me to receive the money since there’s no result to upload. Then, most of us have lost interest in academics because of the delay. When school resumes, this may affect performance and some students may not resume because they believe another strike will still be embarked on by academic unions.

“Well, apart from these painful losses encountered, I still had some gains. I had enough time for my industrial training. It was a worthwhile experience for me.”

A 200-Level student of the Department of English Education, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Makinde Damilola, said she wasted few months sitting at home, being idle after the commencement of the break, but got to engage herself in meaningful ventures after a while.

Damilola said: “Immediately I noticed that the break was going to take longer than expected, I had to put myself in order. I enrolled for a cake-baking training which has been fetching me huge money till now.”

A 400-Level student of the Department of Medical Laboratory Science, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, Ebode Nelson, said the major loss he had due to the pandemic and ASUU strike was delay in academic calendar.

He said: “ I ought to have finished 400-Level and written my first professional exam as a Medical Laboratory Science student, and then proceed to 500-Level, which is a final year for me but everything is delayed now.

“Nevertheless, the ASUU strike and pandemic became a blessing as I had access to so many opportunities online. I came across a platform called “Vertex Research Hub”, in which I learnt about research writing and was given a certificate in that regard. I also connected with Medical Laboratory Scientists in the Diaspora for a Zoom class about Molecular Testing.”

Rating the year 2020, Nelson, however, placed his achievements on 20 per cent.

“The percentage will just be 20 /100. The 20 per cent is an assessment of what I achieved. Despite that, I had gains, but I won’t wish for any year to be like 2020. Lots of ups and downs in the country, ranging from increased prices of things, especially the price of fuel. With the strike, pandemic, killings in North and the EndSARS protest, no one will ever want to experience a year like 2020 again,” he said.

Also, a 300-Level student of University of Calabar,Treasure Jayeola, said that the Coronavirus -induced lockdown and the ASUU strike have been of greater gain to her than a disadvantage.

She said: “At the beginning of the lockdown, I was a bit confused on what to do with such time because I understand that regaining time might be hard. I took this period so seriously, that I made time to discover myself.

“My only loss this year was the delay ASUU gave the undergraduates. Aside from that, it was really a time to learn what life says outside school and now, I can say to an extent that I have learnt what and how life outside the school walls looks like.”

For Emmanuel Apara, a 200-Level student of the Department of Geology, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, year 2020 has been a complicated year, by the unique circumstances of COVID-19 and ASUU strike.

Apara said: “Current school closures have seriously caused more harm than good. One major point is the elongated academic year. There’s one reality I want us to understand; you can’t be admitted into a public tertiary institution in Nigeria and spend the exact number of years as required. It’s a norm in the Nigerian education system. Issues will surely surface and this is one of the major reasons Nigeria is yet to develop academically. Imagine a student admitted to study a five-year course at the end of the day spending seven to eight years. It’s so disheartening!

“Schools closure had negative impacts, not only on students, but also lecturers, who were not paid for almost six months.”

The Student Union President ,University of Ilorin, Wisdom Oluwaseun Okoko, said:

“2020 has been a year of many experiences for me.I have lost passion for studies. Sadly, I have attended burials of students who were killed by depression. Myself and other students have lost properties to thieves and destructive animals because we intended to leave the campus for only two weeks, but we have also lost irredeemably, valuable time! The losses are enormous.They cannot be recovered.

“Our gain and victory is in the hope that one day our leaders would wake up to the fact that if Nigeria must be great, her education sector should never be closed down because it is the wellspring of solutions to the nation’s problems.”

For Oba Zainab Opeyemi, a student of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, she ventured into skill acquisition.

She said: “Since ASUU embarked on a two-week warning strike, we were not surprised about it because it has become an annual festival. Not long after, the Coronavirus pandemic struck. At first, I thought it was time to relax and unwind. But as time went on, I started having different ideas. I decided to venture into learning a skill. Though not easy at first, but later I got used to it. I also attended different seminars on skill acquisition.The holiday was really an eye opener.”

Nanlop Gift Daspan, a 400-Level student of Bayero University Kano, noted that 2020 has been one of her worst years as a student citing the ASUU strike and the Coronavirus pandemic.

” Actually, 2020 has really been one of the worst years I have witnessed as a student. The pandemic also led to total lockdown in Nigeria which made it difficult to learn a handiwork. If not for the strike, I would have graduated this year. With the strike now called off, despite the second wave of the coronavirus, I wish the government would allow the final year students to resume before others,” she said.

Fatima Hassan Baba , a 300-Level student of Kaduna State University said: ” We’ve gained nothing. Rather, we have lost much because every student is affected academically,psychologically and even financially. Financially in the sense that one has to pay for accommodation again. Also,many students will find it very hard to cope with their studies and the upcoming exams as a result of the long stay at home”.

Abolade Abdulrasheed Omotolani, a 300-Level student of University of Lagos, got the best from the year by writing books and securing content creation deals.

He said: ” I was able to write two books and I sealed content creation deals with three websites. I also took a writing mentorship programme, which has duly helped to boost my capabilities.”

Onyisi Christian, a Chemical Engineering student of Yaba College of Technology, said the pandemic has opened opportunities to learn other things in direction of self-development.

Ifeoma Onyeji, a student of University of Benin said : “This year has brought about the best version of me.

‘’I engaged in online businesses which on a normal day I wouldn’t have done.I got a job and learnt new things. The ASUU strike and lock down made me achieve what I wouldn’t not have achieved in normal circumstances.”