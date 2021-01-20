Akinwale Aboluwade

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State, on Wednesday vowed to collaborate with other stakeholders in a bid to wrest power from the Peoples Democratic Party in 2023.

The party leaders made the vow during the meeting of the Oyo Central Senatorial district of the party held in the state on Wednesday.

Party chieftains at the event are Prince Akeem Adeyemi, Asimiyu Alarape, Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, Tolulope Akande-Shadipe, Akin Alabi, Seyi Adisa, Babatunde Isiaka, Simeon Oyeleke, Idris Adeoye, Bimbo Adekanmbi, Dr. Yunus Akintunde, Bimbo Kolade, Lowo Obisesan, Moruff Oyedemi and Faozey Nurudeen.

Speakers at the meeting were unanimous in their call for unity and harmony among party leaders and members as the nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise drew nearer.

In his address at the meeting, former governor of Oyo State , Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, expressed optimism that the APC would record overwhelming victory in future election in the state and beyond in 2023.

Alao-Akala said, “The prospect is high provided all patriots and party faithful are ready to work together and do the needful to win the confidence of the electorate in all the nooks and crannies.

“In Oyo State, it is only the APC that can stop the APC from winning future elections just like it played out in 2019. Now that we have put the past behind us, we must all rise to take up the challenge and reclaim our dear state from charlatans who are in the saddle at the moment.

“It is obvious that the real politicians are in the APC while the few ones in PDP have been blocked from participating in governmental affairs.

“To this end, we must be able to put our house in order and also attract those gladiators in the PDP who have been humiliated by the man in power. It is not yet time for intra party struggle for party tickets as what is important now is how to build a strong and virile Oyo APC.”

The lawmaker representing Oyo Central at the National Assembly, Senator Teslim Folarin, lauded party leaders and members for their steadfastness and loyalty, adding, “Even when it seems the party would not survive the crisis confronting it immediately the 2019 governorship poll was lost. It is the dawn of a new era and we shall all work together to improve the fortune of our dear party.

“Right from this moment, I am assuring you that Oyo APC will wax stronger as many people are coming to join us.”

In his address, Sen. AbdulFatai Buhari called for patience and unity among members of the party across the state, stressing, “We the elected representatives are fully aware of the challenges being faced by most of you in terms of empowerment. We shall continue to work hard to bring succour as desire while we would not shy away from discharging our duty as lawmakers and party ambassadors.”

In their remarks, the Caretaker Chairman of the APC, Chief Akin Oke, and his deputy, Chief ‘Lekan Adeyemo, charged party faithful to do all within their power to mobilize for existing and prospective members to participate in the membership registration and revalidation exercise which, according to them, would be a pointer to the fact that the APC remained the party to beat in the state in the 2023 general election.

Like this: Like Loading...