Akinwale Aboluwade

According to them, two of the victims who were allegedly hacked by the herdsmen had died. The skull of one of the victims identified as Seun was said to have been cut opened with machete by his attackers.

Kadri had been variously fingered as the mastermind of series of attacks on the people of Igangan, especially farmers.

Some prominent indigenes of the town had been killed by suspected herdsmen with several others kidnapped when travelling or on their way to the farm.

Igboho was said to have gone to the settlement of the Seriki to confront him there. Sources said that he accused the Fulani man of being responsible for the crises in the area.

This was said to have led to a serious altercation.

Following this, it was learnt that some of the Seriki boys trooped out and attacked the Yoruba farmers on their way from their farms.

The Convener of Igangan Development Advocates, Oladiran Oladokun, said, “Sunday Igboho came to Igangan today and went to Kara Market because that is where they use to perpetrate atrocities.

“Ibarapa people have all agreed that Kara markets should be closed so that crime would reduce.

“He also went to Seriki’s settlement to confront him. After he left, the Seriki’s boys trooped out and hacked four persons returning from farm; two of them have died.”

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, when contacted, said Igboho went to the Fulani camp in the town today and injured four persons.