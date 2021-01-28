Akinwale Aboluwade

Mrs Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde on the Diaspora, on Thursday raised the alarm over a missing Iseyin indigene, Jamiu Adebayo Adekunle, in Turkey.

According to Sarumi-Aliyu, Adekunle, who is currently living in Turkey for his Master’s degree programme, was reported to have been medically indisposed.

Sarumi-Aliyu, addressing journalists in her office on the incident on Thursday, stated that the parents of the missing person had written a letter to the state government through the Diaspora Matters Office, alleging that he was missing.

She said the family had called for the assistance of the state government because her son is an indigene of the state in order to ensure the safe return of their missing son to the country.

It was learnt that Adekunle, a first degree certificate holder from a Nigerian university, relocated to Uskudar University in Istanbul , the capital of Turkey for further studies.

The letter which was jointly signed by the parents of Jamiu Adebayo, Mr Muraina Adekunle, indicated that before he got missing, he usually contacted them on the telephone on a regular basis.

However, he had been unreachable since the global outbreak of COVID-19 happened.

The letter read, “My son, Adebayo, an indigene of Iseyin in Oyo state, graduated from one of the prestigious universities in Nigeria before he proceeded to Uskudar University, Istanbul, for his Master’s degree. He always contacted us regularly before the outbreak of the first phase of Coronavirus pandemic.

“We tried to reach one of his friends over there and he promised to help us look for him. His friend’s name is Samuel. Samuel looked for him but the condition he met him was bad. He told us my son was medically not okay and he was having mental problem with picture sent to us.

“We made all possible efforts so that his friends could help take him to hospital but our efforts were abortive.”

Sarumi-Aliyu expressed anxiety that the mental condition of the missing person must have degenerated having been said to be unstable for some time.

She, however, stated that her office had made considerable efforts to follow up on Adekunle’s case.

According to her, efforts are being intensified by the Turkish High Commission in Nigeria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Nigerian Diaspora Commission to unravel the facts about his whereabouts.

She said the Minister of foreign Affairs, Mr Godfrey Onyeama, and the Chairman of NIDCOM, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, were proactive in responding to emergencies brought forward by the Oyo State Government. The gesture, she said, contributed to the success made in meeting the demands of the diaspora.

Sarunmi-Aliu said preliminary investigations after receiving feedback from the Foreign Affairs Ministry revealed that the parents of the missing person, who are peasant farmers, had sent over N500,000 to Jamiu’s friends in Turkey when he was first reported to have been missing in 2020.

As a way forward, she urged the Nigerian community resident in Turkey to urgently make useful information that could lead to the whereabouts of the young man to the Nigerian embassy in Turkey or via her office social media handle.