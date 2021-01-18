Akinwale Aboluwade

The Oyo State Government has extended the deadline of the application for Certificate of Occupancy under the Oyo Home Owners Charter Scheme by six months to enable other interested persons to apply.

The Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Abiodun Abdu-Raheem, made this known in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, the state capital, on Monday.

The Commissioner said the extension of the deadline was due to the clamour by property owners for more time in order to apply for the C of O under the OYHOC scheme.

According to Abdu-Raheem, the window period for the application of the OYHOC was supposed to end in December 2020, but consideration for an extension was given to whoever is interested as a result of the high traffic that was experienced in December.

He noted that a lot of applicants, who could not process their C of O within the window period, clamoured for more time, hence, the state government heeded the appeal by the applicants.

He said, “The process of the Certificate of Occupancy under the OYHOC is still on. The state government has listened to the plight of people who demanded for more time for the application.

“I urge people to take advantage of this period to buy the scratch card and pay the required amount of processing fee so as to have their property registered under the OYHOC Scheme.”

While urging applicants of the state’s C of O, to visit the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development at Agodi Secretariat in Ibadan , the Commissioner seized the opportunity to warn land grabbers in Oyo State to desist from engaging in the nefarious act as they posed security threat to the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

He said violators would be made to face the law if arrested.