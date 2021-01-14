Akin Aboluwade

The Oyo State Government on Thursday, in Ibadan, launched the ‘Oja-Agbe’ Farmers Association in support of agricultural value chain in the state.

The gesture, the state government said, was specifically targeted at providing a conducive platform for the economic turnaround of the state, the traders and agricultural investors.

The Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Cooperatives in the state, Adeniyi Adebisi, while flagging off the Oja-Agbe market at the Scout Camp Neighbourhood Business Complex, Challenge, Ibadan on Thursday, advised the practitioners to take good advantage of the donation.

According to Adebisi, Governor Seyi Makinde -led government was determined to improve the lot of farmers economically and socially. He added that the Oja Agbe would aid the farmers and others within the value chain to market their produces with ease.

The commissioner said the Oja-Agbe Farmer’s Association in the state would use the open stalls in the Scout Camp Neighbourhood Business Complex at no cost for one year.

He explained that before releasing the shops to them some repairs were carried out in the complex to ease commercial activities. These include the reconnection of electricity to the market, purchase of standby generator, repair of roofs and two boreholes in the market.

The establishment of office of Amotekun was also approved in the complex to ensure security of lives and properties.

He urged the leadership of the farmer’s association in the state to reciprocate the government by selling their produces at a cheaper rate stressing that the end should justify the means.

Urging those engaging in street trading along Challenge, Molete and Mobil axis to return to the neighborhood business complex, he said, “With all the facilities in place, we can see that traders that have been displaying and selling their wares by the roadside have no reason to do so anymore. We urge them to make use of this opportunity by getting spaces here to trade with human dignity.

“The present administration will leave no stone unturned to make sure that food security is made a priority and our people who consume will get the products fresh and affordable, while farmers and traders in farm produces would maximize the benefit of Oja-Agbe.”

The Chairman, Oja Agbe, Mr Muraina Olaleye, while expressing appreciation on the gesture, urged his members to be determined to take agriculture back to the place of pride which it occupied in the 1960s when agriculture was the mainstay of the nation’s economy.