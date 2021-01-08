A file photo of Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde.

The Oyo State Government says it is probing the alleged high-handedness of some members of the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Operation Amotekun.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde disclosed this on Friday via Twitter, noting that his administration will not sit back and watch security operatives harass members of the public.

While promising to address the issue, Makinde reiterated his government’s commitment to protecting the lives and properties of the people of the state.

“Following the recent events in Tapa, Ibarapa North Local Government Area, it becomes imperative that I once again reassure the good people of Oyo State that our administration is doing everything in its power to address security issues in our state,” he said.

“One of the strategies we are using to check insecurity in the state is the recently introduced Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun). I am fully aware of the alleged high-handedness by some members of the corps. We are investigating these issues to address them promptly.”

“The welfare and security of the good people of Oyo State remain our top priority. We will not sit back and watch any harassment or intimidation of members of the public or our security officers.

“Therefore, I urge the good people of Oyo State to please remain calm and allow members of the corps to perform their legally authorised duties for our people’s well-being. Let me assure you that if any corps members are abusing their office, they will be dealt with accordingly.”