Akin Aboluwade

Akinpelu was brought before the court of law on Thursday after being investigated by the NSCDC in the state.

The cleric was said to have engaged in the unholy act with seven-year-old Akinpelu on November 25, 2020 at Kutamiti Street, Off Bashorun Expressway, Ibadan.

He allegedly took advantage of the unsuspecting young girl when he was alone with her at a private place. However, the bubble reportedly burst as the minor could not cope with the affect of the unholy sexual act.

The victim was allegedly defiled by the suspect without her consent contrary to Section 34(1) and punishable under Section 34 (2) of the Oyo State Child Right Law 2006.

The Magistrate in Charge, Family Court 1, Iyaganku, Ibadan SH Adebisi, who ordered that the suspect should be remanded in the NSCDC custody at Agodi, Ibadan and adjourned the case till January 25.

Meanwhile, the NSCDC has said in a statement issued in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Friday that its Anti Human Trafficking Unit, Oyo State Command said it had attended to a total of 343 cases in 2020 ranging from child trafficking, child abuse, child labour and street children, to rape and defilement of children in need of care and protection through physical assault and domestic violence.