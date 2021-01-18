The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State on Monday alleged that some opposition political parties in the state were behind the production of fake Amotekun Corps uniform in a bid to sponsor hoodlums’ to disguise as personnel of the security outfit to cause mayhem so as to discredit Governor Seyi Makinde-led government.

The PDP made the claims in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by its state Publicity Secretary, Akeem Olatunji, on Monday in reaction to the Saturday’s arrest of some unauthorised tailors said to have been sewing fake Amotekun Corps uniform.

The statement read that some political enemies were out to blackmail the governor stressing that nothing could have emboldened members of the public to venture into such criminal act without being backed by some forces.

Describing the development as a ploy by some desperate elements to discredit the current administration in a ploy to wrest power in 2023, the statement said that the ruling party was appalled by the unfolding development.

It added, “It was another great achievement for the state and the Amotekun Corps to have discovered and apprehended one of the agents of darkness behind the fake uniforms, in our dear state who have, perhaps, been recruited by the opposition in Oyo State to heighten insecurity and create an atmosphere of chaos.

“It is not a news anymore to residents of Oyo State that the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has deployed all forms of evil machinations, treachery, and malicious propaganda against the PDP government under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde.

“Governor Seyi Makinde has consistently said that the present administration is open to constructive criticism and useful suggestions on ways to make the state a much better place for all to live but what we have continued to witness from our opposition is nothing near constructive criticism but deliberate attacks and orchestrated plan to bring down this government at all cost using insecurity as an excuse.

“How else do we rationalize the shocking development that Amotekun Corp was already being sabotaged?

“We wish to state categorically for the record that Governor Seyi Makinde invested heavily on security since assumption of office. It is also on record that he has invested in the security architecture of the state more than the past government in less than two years.”

However, the interim state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Dr Abdulazeez Olatunde, in reaction to the Amotekun controversy, said, “We are out of mundane politics. Whoever gets in the way of the law should be made to pay. It is as simple as that. The allegation they are making is questionable and we want them to substantiate it. If care is not taken, we might take it legally.

“No APC member-sponsored anybody. We have no hand in the hoodlums’ activities. They brought in hoodlums and now they are facing the challenge. They brought insecurity to Oyo State when we governed the state for eight years peacefully. What is our gain in the insecurity of Oyo State?

Adding that he sees the sabotage of Amotekun as a failure on Mr Makinde’s end, he said, “It is only a bad craftsman who complains about his tools; they (PDP) should rather look for how to solve their problem elsewhere. They are just playing propagandist politics.”