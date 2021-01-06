Oyo State chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has cautioned Christians against allowing politicians to manipulate them ahead of the 2023 polls.

Its chairman, Reverend Samson Ajetomobi, gave the charge in Ibadan.

The cleric, who is also President of Men of Issachar Vision Inc., spoke on the sidelines “Oyo PFN Prays 2021” which held in the church’s Leadership and Mission Centre at the Olororo, Ojoo area of the Oyo State capital city.

He enjoined churches to reject unholy offers from politicians, as according to him, they have contributed largely to Nigeria’s socio-economic and political problems.

Hundreds of denominations, drawn from all of the state’s 33 councils, gathered and beseeched God to grant Governor Seyi Makinde divine wisdom to administer Oyo in 2021.

The four-hour session featured supplications, prophetic declarations and thanksgiving.

